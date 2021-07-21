‘American Horror Story’ halts filming of its tenth season due to a case of COVID-19

The tenth season of the successful series ‘American Horror Story’ began filming last December, after suffering a delay of several months due to the pandemic caused by the coronavirus and confinement. After this, the new season of the horror anthology created by Ryan Murphy had developed its production without any problems until now filming had to be stopped when a positive case of COVID-19 was detected, which could also have spread to the rest of the team.

As confirmed by Variety, it is very likely that this case of positive in COVID-19 could be about an actor of the series, although little more details about it have transpired. This stoppage that the filming of the series has suffered is also linked to an increase in coronavirus cases in the Los Angeles area where they were filming, which has caused the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health to have implemented new measures such as the mandatory use of the mask indoors despite being vaccinated.

However, ‘American Horror Story’ It has not been the only series that has been forced to stop filming after confirming a positive in COVID-19, since just a few days ago we knew the news that the same had happened with the second season of ‘The Bridgertons’, the Netflix series, stopping its filming indefinitely.

What we know about this new season

This tenth season of ‘American Horror Story’ will be quite different from the previous ones, because this time it will not be limited exclusively to telling a single story throughout the episodes that make up this season, but rather will feature two different plots under the title of ‘Double Feature’. Therefore the series will be divided into two parts.

This tenth season will star a great star of the stature of Macaulay Culkin who makes his first appearance within this universe created by Ryan Murphy. Along with him we will see a whole roster of faces known to the followers of the series: Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Kathy Bates, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Finn Wittrock, Frances Conroy or Angelica Ross, among others .

Murphy himself further confirmed that ‘Cape Fear’ would be the title of the first episode of this new installment of the series, whose premiere is scheduled for August 25 on the FX channel, in the United States. Before this tenth season arrives, the first spin-off of the series titled ‘American Horror Stories’ is currently on air, which is based on a series of self-concluding horror episodes.