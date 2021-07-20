‘American Horror Stories’: The characters of the spin-off

Spoilers for ‘American Horror Story’

FX has premiered two episodes (out of 16) of the ‘American Horror Story’ spin-off on Hulu, returning to the first season’s location, Murder House. The two-part story focuses on new characters, the marriage of Michael (Matt Bomer) and Troy (Gavin Creel) and their daughter Scarlett (Sierra McCormick), who buy the property to turn it into a tourist destination.

Although there is no character or cast member from past seasons, references do abound. Perhaps the most important permanent presence to return is that of the evil ghost Rubber Man, who causes Scarlett to commit a few murders in a bathing suit. Also returning is Thaddeus, also known as the Infanta, and Piggy Man, the ghost of Butcher with a pig’s head that we saw in the first season.

FX

However, although these first two episodes focus on the place, after them the series seems to leave Murder House behind, so we understand that the series will continue to focus on individual stories, although we do not rule out that certain common subplots return.

‘American Horror Stories’ will premiere a new episode in the United States through FX on Hulu. After finishing the spin-off, ‘American Horror Story: Double Feauture’ will arrive, the tenth installment of the main series, which will arrive in the United States on August 25, also through FX on Hulu.

