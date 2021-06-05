‘American Horror Stories’ reveals spin-off cast and season 10 premiere date

This summer Ryan Murphy has decided not to let us sleep and will premiere season 10 of ‘American Horror Story’ on August 25 on FX. ‘Double Feature’, which is what this tenth installment is called, has not revealed its plot, but will consist of “two terrifying stories, one in the sea and the other in the sand” with a cast that includes Macaulay Culkin, Frances Conroy , Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross, and Finn Wittrock.

And it does not come alone because only two weeks later ‘American Crime Story’ also returns with a new season titled ‘Impeachment’, it will be on September 7 on FX. Starring Edie Falco as Hilary Clinton, Clive Owen as Bill Clinton, Beanie Feldstein as Monica Lewinsky, Sarah Paulson as Linda Tripp, Betty Gilpin as Ann Coulter, Annaleigh Ashford as Paula Jones, and Billy Eichner as Drudge Report founder Matt Drudge, “Impeachment” will address the national crisis that dragged Jones, Lewinsky and Tripp into the scandal and the country’s first impeachment process in more than a century.

The new cast

In addition to the main series, Murphy, who cannot stand still, has presented the casting of ‘American Horror Stories’, ‘American Horror Story’ anthological spin-off that will bring us a different horror story each week. Kevin McHale (‘Glee’), Dyllon Burnside (‘Pose’), Charles Melton (‘Riverdale’) and Nico Greetham (‘The Prom’) are “the Fantastic Four”, as the creator describes them on his Instagram account. Recall that Melton already appeared in the AHS universe in season 5.

Although it is not official yet, it seems that Danny Trejo will also be involved in the project and what is confirmed is that Sarah Paulson will direct part of the series. ‘American Horror Stories’ premieres on Hulu on July 15 with two chapters and will end on Halloween after 10 hour-long episodes.