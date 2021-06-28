‘American Horror Stories’ recovers Rubber Man

“Not everything is in your head”. This is how Ryan Murphy announces the premiere of ‘American Horror Stories’, spin-off of its franchise and that, as we can see in the image, will recover one of its most iconic characters: Rubber Man, the villain of ‘Murder House’, the first season. The new series, which will premiere in the United States on July 15, will not follow a plot thread in all its chapters, but each one, lasting one hour, will have a self-concluding plot that will revolve around various myths and legends.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

We already know, in addition, that the episodes will have several regular actors of the franchise, to which will be added some who have worked with Murphy in other of his series. Among them, Kevin McHale (‘Glee’), Dyllón Burnside (‘Pose’), Charles Melton (‘Riverdale’) or Nico Greetham (‘The Prom’). In addition, the showrunner has also confirmed that Sarah Paulson will go behind the scenes as a director in one of the installments.

“There will be 16 one-hour chapters that delve into the myths, legends and traditions of terror”Ryan said on his twitter account. “Many of them will star ‘American Horror Story’ stars you know and love.”

As soon as the broadcast of this series ends, specifically in the month of September, the premiere of ‘American Horror Story: Double Feature’ will arrive, the tenth installment of the series also announced for the same month.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io