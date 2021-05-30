American Haney retains lightweight title against Venezuelan Linares

May 30, 2021 May 30, 2021

0

Up-and-coming American boxer Devin Haney beat Venezuelan Jorge Linares by unanimous decision on Saturday and retained his WBC lightweight belt in a thrilling bout in which he was against the wall in the final rounds.

Until that moment, Haney had dominated this fight held in Las Vegas (Nevada) and ended up taking the victory with cards of 116-112, 116-112 and 115-113.

The 22-year-old American remains undefeated with a balance of 25 victories, 15 of them by knockout, and remains with the belt of the World Boxing Council (WBC), the last one that his compatriot Teófimo López needs to be undisputed champion of the category (135 pounds / 61.2 kg).

“I want the biggest matches. If Teofimo López is the next, let’s do it for all the belts ”, asked the Californian fighter at the end of the fight.

Haney passed the biggest test of his career on Saturday against veteran Linares, a former three-category world champion.

At 35, Linares arrived with the confidence of his spectacular knockout against the American Carlos Morales in February 2020 and with the desire to regain the lightweight title, which he held between December 2014 and May 2018.

Haney started the fight with more force displaying his speed of movements and a powerful jab, with which he quickly took advantage of the points.

The American finished with a total of 215 blows connected by 116 of his rival.

Linares left some samples of his category in specific actions but Haney dominated the first half of the fight with some amplitude.

In the second, the Venezuelan began to close the gap and found his moment at the end of the 10th round, when he combined three powerful blows that left Haney shaking.

Upon returning to the ring, Linares went straight for his stunned rival, who withstood the onslaught and managed to stay on his feet.

In a desperate quest for the knockout, Linares tried everything in the final round as Haney continually hugged him to get to the last bell alive.

The crowd at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, which strongly supported the American all night, turned against him and booed him for his tricks.

Linares, who has been a featherweight, super featherweight and lightweight champion, remains 47-6 with 29 knockouts.

With information from AFP