‘American Gods’ canceled: Starz says goodbye to troubled adaptation of Gaiman’s novel

Starz has canceled ‘American Gods’, so the series will end its journey on the platform shortly after the launch of its third season. On January 11, the season was released after a long hiatus, but the audience data, in constant decline, did not manage to lift the series’ decline. Already during the second season, the series had fallen 45% compared to the first, but that did not stop a week later from being renewed for a third, in the hope that it could re-engage viewers. It has not been like that, since the third season of ‘American Gods’ decreased even more than the previous installment, with 65% less audience compared to the original season.

The last opportunity granted has not taken effect and this has been the fundamental factor that has led Starz to cancel the series. He confirmed this through a statement released by The Hollywood Reporter: “‘American Gods’ will not return for a fourth season. Everyone at Starz is grateful to the dedicated cast and crew, and our partners in Fremantle who brought the film to life always relevant story of the author and executive producer Neil Gaiman, who speaks of the cultural climate of our country, “it said. So the adventures of this universe of fantasy, mythology and religion that adapts the novel of the same name by Neil Gaiman come to an end.

However, the same medium suggests the possibility that Gaiman’s story does not stop only here. Starz would be in talks to develop spin-off products, such as a potential series or movie, that could wrap up the novel it is based on.. On the other hand, everything that has enveloped this universe has been a toothache for Starz, and it is not known if they would end up looking favorably on collaborating with Neil Gaiman again taking into account the problems that occurred.

A magnet for trouble

‘American Gods’ has been since its premiere in 2017 a magnet for all kinds of problems, mainly the usual ones in this world: the dilemma between the interests of the studio and the creative team. In three seasons, the series has had four showrunners; Bryan Fuller and Michael Green created and developed ‘American Gods’, but their confrontations with the producers due to the increase in the budget for its continuation, precipitated their dismissal. This caused a knock-on effect as two protagonists also left the ship: Kristin Chenoweth and Gillian Anderson. Despite everything, the scripts for the second season were almost complete and Jesse Alexander (‘Hannibal’) was hired to direct them.

Alexander was also fired at the end of the second season. The clashes, this time starring Starz, Fremantle (the producer) and Gaiman, were the cause. The writer demanded greater creative control and between dispute and dispute, the series took almost two years to return, now assuming the position Charles “Chic” Eglee (‘Dexter’). As Eglee entered, he fired co-star Orlando Jones, who had helped finish the incomplete scripts for season two. The reason, an angry Jones claimed, was because his character, Mr. Nancy, did not send an appropriate message to black America, as the new showrunner had told him. And to top it all, Marilyn Manson appeared as a recurring actor in the series and logically, after all the trouble over the accusations of sexual abuse, he was also fired. With this panorama … Much has endured!