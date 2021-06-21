‘American Gigolo’ to become series with Jon Bernthal

Jon bernthal will star in the television version of ‘American Gigolo‘, the 1980 classic directed by Paul schrader. Catch up on: The best series of 2021.

‘American Gigolo‘returns, but this time to the small screen in series form. After the success of the film by Paul schrader, released in 1980 and starring Richard Gere, this new Showtime project wants to portray the contemporary sex industry from Los Angeles, and with Jon bernthal (‘The Punisher’) as the main protagonist.

The actor will play Julian Kaye, who is the same character as in the movieBut from a current perspective: Julian is introduced to the story after serving fifteen years in jail for murder and now struggles to find his place in the sex industry. Also, he seeks the truth about the trap that sent him to prison so many years ago and also hopes to reconnect with MichelleGretchen mol), her only true love. The series will also star Rosie O’Donnell Like homicide detective Sunday Lizzie Brocheré like the heiress Isabelle, Gabriel LaBelle like a younger version of Julian, Leland orser like Richard Stratton, a billionaire in the tech business, and Wayne brady as Lorenzo, Julian’s best friend and mentor.

Showtime has given the green light to the project after having seen the pilot, commissioned a year ago from an idea that had been around the company since 2016. “If you have not yet fallen under the spell of Jon Bernthal, get ready,” he said Gary Levine, Showtime co-president of entertainment. “Jon completely takes over the screen with his searing, haunting and vulnerable performance in this contemporary version of ‘American Gigolo.’ Screenwriter and director David Hollander brilliantly reinvents the seductive original film, confronting the mystery, euphoria and danger of our deepest desires“.

Indeed, Hollander (‘Ray Donovan’) is the writer, director, showrunner and executive producer of the series, which will also feature Jerry bruckheimer (producer of the original film) as executive producer.

