The American Football Federation removed Wednesday the rule that players must remain standing while it rings the National anthem

06/11/2020 at 10:37

CEST

Europa Press

“The Board of Directors of the American Federation voted to repeal Rule 604-1, which required our players to stand up during the national anthem,” the agency said in a statement on its website.

The entity recalled that this rule was put into practice after the footballer Megan Rapinoe knelt in solidarity with the peaceful protest inspired by the then San Francisco ‘quarterback’ 49ers Colin Kaepernick. “It has become clear that this rule was wrong and that it undermined the important message of the ‘Black Lives Matter,'” he added.

“We haven’t done enough to listen, especially to our players, to understand and recognize the very real and significant experiences of the black community and other minorities in our country. We apologize to our players, especially our black players, the staff, the fans and everyone who supports the eradication of racism, “he added.

For the federation, “sports are a powerful platform for good. ” “And we have not used our platform as effectively as we should have. We can do more on these specific issues and we will,” he warned.

The body that governs soccer in the country also made it clear that “it should be up to the soccer players themselves to determine” how they can best use their platforms to combat all forms of racism, discrimination and inequality. “

“We are here for our players and we are ready to help them raise their efforts to achieve social justice. We cannot change the past, but we can make a difference in the future. We are committed to this change effort and will implement support actions in the near future, “he said.