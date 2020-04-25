Credit card issuer American Express has announced that it will cut spending this year by some $ 3 billion (€ 2.8 billion) after announcing a 76% quarterly profit slump. The firm blames it on the coronavirus and already warned last month of the consequences for the business of the fall in spending on travel and entertainment due to the confinement of multiple countries to combat the coronavirus.

A good number of US banks have already provisioned billions of dollars to cover future losses, as the layoffs and wage cuts caused by the coronavirus would make it difficult for consumers to pay back loans.

AmEx CEO Stephen Squeri has admitted during the telematic presentation of results that “in view of the current environment, we are aggressively reducing costs across the company.” Squeri added that the deterioration of the economy worsened in April and has impacted the volume of consumer spending.

The firm estimates that operating expenses will drop to around $ 1 billion year-over-year in the next three quarters and will “dramatically” reduce its marketing investments, company executives said in a conference call after the results presentation.

Consumer spending through credit cards fell 3% in the US and 11% in other markets

“Tourism and entertainment, which were approximately 30% of our sales volumes in 2019, are down nearly 95%,” said Chief Financial Officer Jeffrey Campbell. Consumer spending through American Express credit cards fell 3% in the United States and 11% in other markets.

Total expenses in the quarter decreased 5% due to the decrease in operating expenses. AmEx, on the other hand, spent 2.39 billion dollars (about 2,200 million euros) in rewards for its card customers, 2% less than the previous year. Net income fell to $ 367 million.

