For Interjet, this pandemic made the complex situation that it was already experiencing more serious. The firm has been embroiled in recent months in a series of fiscal problems, which could now be the reason that American Express has decided to eliminate the credit card it had in association with the airline from its product portfolio.

This banking product that was born during 2013 under the name of The Gold Card American Express Interjet will be discontinued from next August 30.

The information was confirmed by the banking institution this Monday through a press release in which it stated the following:

“We remind you that the Interjet Card will be discontinued on August 30, 2020 and with it all the benefits inherent in said card, so that, from that date, your Interjet Card will no longer be able to be used for new charges and / or receive recurring charges ”

In this way, American Express highlighted that cardholders will be able to transfer their registration to another product of the firm (subject to approval), at the same time that it mentioned providing facilities so that customers can achieve the Payback points accumulated in the American Express wallet.

The problems for Interjet

Although no details were given about the reasons for this separation, the truth is that the measure may respond to the fiscal and financial problems that, in recent months, have revolved around Interjet.

Interjet has remained in the eye of the hurricane because the tax debts that the company had since 2013 were made public.

In mid-August last year, the SAT announced that it would garnish 10 percent of the airline’s profits to cover the payment of outstanding taxes.

Since then, the firm has garnered hundreds of criticisms from consumers who claim the firm’s little responsibility in fulfilling these responsibilities.

From the point of view of marketing, the case is related to serious ethical issues regarding the operation of the companies involved, a situation that in the eyes of the consumer, which increasingly judges the actions of corporate social responsibility, has an impact important in terms of image perception and reputation.

All the edges of action on which companies move in their desire to be recognized as socially responsible, function as indicators of a greater social parameter when calculating consumer welfare: poverty.

The amounts of effect related to tax evasion or lack of taxes, according to various specialists, impoverish the world. According to figures from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), $ 240 billion is lost each year worldwide due to tax evasion.

Although it is not known whether the disappearance of the card created between American Express and Interjet stemmed from these situations, the reality is that this movement could make evident the complex situation that Interjet is going through, both as a brand and as a business.

