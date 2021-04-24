American Express earned $ 2.235 billion in the first quarter, up 509%

New York, 23 (EFE) .- The multinational financial services and credit cards American Express (Amex) earned 2,235 million dollars in the first quarter of 2021, 509% more than the same period of the previous year, driven by the higher consumer spending and the release of reserves against defaults.

The company’s turnover between January and March amounted to 9,064 million dollars, which is 12% less compared to that section of 2020, mainly due to the still low volumes of loans and expenses, according to a statement released this Friday.

New York-based Amex noted that these results have been positively impacted by $ 1.05 billion released from loan loss reserves accumulated during the pandemic due to “continued improvements in the macroeconomic outlook and strong credit performance.”

Its CEO and president, Stephen Squeri, noted that spending by Amex card members, excluding the travel and entertainment categories, rose 11% with currency adjustments on spending in the first quarter of 2019, prior to the crisis of the coronavirus.

“We have also seen a rebound in all categories of travel and entertainment spending in the US in recent weeks, increasing our confidence that consumers’ domestic travel will continue to recover,” he added.

Squeri called 2021 a “transition year” during which “investments are being made to gain momentum”, revealing that 2.1 million new cards had been added by the end of March.

By business area, in the first quarter the largest gain was for global consumer services ($ 2.1 billion, about nine times more than in 2020), followed by commercial services ($ 665 million, compared to $ 19 million). 2020).

The area of ​​services to businesses gained 414 million, 25% less, and the corporate lost 210 million, an improvement of 40%.

The results were received mixed by analysts, and in the operations prior to the opening of the New York Stock Exchange, American Express shares fell 4%. Since the beginning of the year, the firm has appreciated more than 21%.

