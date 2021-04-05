American couple marry on Ethereum blockchain for £ 372

Peter Kacherginsky and Rebecca Rose, a Californian couple got married on the Ethereum blockchain. Rose broke the news through a storm of tweets on April 3, noting that she and Kacherginsky were married on March 14. The blockchain marriage was reportedly in addition to a traditional Jewish ceremony. He sought to cement the couple’s vows in a personalized way, as both Kacherginsky and Rose work on the Coinbase exchange.

Explaining the decision to get married on the blockchain, Rose said that while most people prefer to get married in a religious place of worship, on a beach, or in the mountains, she and Kacherginsky settled for the blockchain.

Looking for quick news, tips, and market analysis? Sign up for the Invezz newsletter today.

In breaking down the process that led to their blockchain-based wedding, Rose said that Kacherginsky wrote an Ethereum smart contract called Tabaat (Hebrew for ring). This smart contract created tokenized rings in the form of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) called TBTs. Both Rose and Kacherginsky received TBT tokens in their wallets to mark the wedding ring exchange.

A 372 pound wedding

Kacherginsky reportedly finished work on Tabaat’s smart contract four days before the wedding. At 2,218 lines, the creation of the smart contract saw the pair split with 0.25 ETH (roughly 364.84 pounds). An hour after Tabaat was created, Kacherginsky and Rose conducted three transactions worth 0.0048 ETH (roughly £ 7), bringing the total to £ 371.84.

The ceremony comprised two transactions, which involved the transfer of smart contract TBT tokens to both Rose and Kacherginsky. The entire process took just four minutes for the marriage to be validated on the Ethereum blockchain. The validation process involved mining, in which the pair parted ways with an additional 36.13 pounds.

According to Rose, the NFTs are embedded with an animation of two circles merging into a larger circle. This symbolizes two different bodies becoming one, illustrating the central concept of marriages.

He added that images of digital rings hidden in TBT tokens will appear on their crypto wallets, serving as a constant reminder of the permanent link they represent. This is because the blockchain will be here forever, unlike physical objects. While promoting the technology, Rose said that it is unstoppable, resistant to censorship and does not need anyone’s permission. She compared these attributes to love, noting that nothing can be more romantic than a combination of the above characteristics.

Through this wedding, Kacherginsky and Rose described the efficiency of blockchain in reducing costs, as an average physical wedding in the US costs around 18,070 pounds.

Tip: Looking for an app to invest wisely? Trade safely by signing up for our preferred option, eToro: visit & create an account