Most of the American countries began this Monday with gradual openings in certain economic sectors that were arrested after the pandemic by COVID-19

EFE –

Monterrey.- The authorities of most of the American countries continued this Monday with gradual openings in some economic sectors amid an increase in the numbers of contagion by the COVID-19.

According to data from the American Johns Hopskins University, on the continent there are more than 1,200,277 infections to date, and despite this, the authorities of all orders continue to see ways of reducing the severity of the confinements in the face of the ghost. of a total paralysis of the economy.

AT THE DOORS OF THE FIRST MILLION

United States is about to become the first country in the world to exceed one million confirmed cases of COVID-19, while states like Georgia, Minnesota and Mississippi began to reopen their businesses this Monday in defiance of the advice of medical experts.

Shortly after 20:00 GMT on Monday, the number of infections detected in the US It reached 980,008, while the death toll reached 55,637, according to the latest data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Faced with data, politics. The decision to “reopen” the state is costing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis from becoming the target of attacks by detractors, who call his administration during the pandemic “chaotic.”

Democratic Congresswoman Debbie Mucarsel-Powell stressed that DeSantis, a Republican like US President Donald Trump, is more concerned with following in the head of state’s footsteps than “really protecting the life and health of Floridians.”

Florida today added more than 600 cases of COVID-19 to complete 32,138 confirmed and 1,088 deaths, while waiting for a “load” of antibody tests to, according to DeSantis, know “more real” figures of the impact of the disease.

Another governor who begins to glimpse the relaxation of the confinements is the one of New York, Andrew Cuomo, but not so fast.

On a day when deaths from COVID-19 They continued to fall in the state, with 337 deaths in the last day, the lowest number since April 31, Cuomo said that the reopening of economic activity will probably begin from May 15, when the rules currently in force expire, and it will be carried out in phases.

“MATHEMATICS DOES NOT BLOCK”

The authorities of the Brazilian state of Amazonas are foreseeing a collapse of the funeral network of its capital Manaus and for this reason they are still waiting for the government chaired by Jair Bolsonaro to send them a plane with 2,000 coffins, due to the increase in victims of the coronavirus.

Speaking to Efe, Lourival Panhozzi, president of the Brazilian Association of Companies and Directors of the Funeral Sector of Brazil (Abredif), said that this number of mortuary boxes was needed because “mathematics does not add up” having “about a thousand coffins in stock and more than a hundred funerals per day.”

Official statistics indicate that the state of Amazonas has so far registered 3,833 cases and 304 deaths, but the actual figures could be much higher. The burials in Manaus and the huge underreporting seem to attest to this.

Brazil recorded 338 new deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the total deaths to 4,543, with 66,501 confirmed cases.

MORE THAN 61,000 TESTS IN ECUADOR

Ecuador, which has been one of the countries that has felt the fury of the pandemic the strongest, has carried out 61,529 tests so far, after which 25,052 cases have been ruled out, said the Government Minister of that country, María Paula Romo, on Monday. .

It is the positive side of a scourge that has officially left 663 fatalities and 23,240 cases of contagion until today, in a country that, according to its president, Lenín Moreno, will implement an “epidemiological traffic light” as a strategy for the gradual and regulated uprising. of confinement restrictions.

“SICK” ECONOMY

Mexico completes two months since the first case of coronavirus in the country and faces its most critical stage with doubts about the resilience of its health system and a sick economy that could fall more than 6%.

Contrary to the bad omens of national and international organizations on the progress of the economy that was already presenting problems, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador promised on Monday a rapid economic revival with the entry into force on July 1 of the new trade agreement for Mexico, United States and Canada (T-MEC).

Mexico adds 14,677 confirmed cases and 1,351 deaths, although the Government calculates that the number of sick people – but not the dead – could be nine times greater based on the sentinel model.

DOUBTS AND DISPUTES IN COLOMBIA

This Monday in some areas of Colombia Gradual easing began to operate for employers and workers in the construction and manufacturing sectors, but local leaders such as the Mayor of Bogotá, Claudia López, are in favor of not relaxing social isolation.

So far there are 5,379 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country and 244 deceased, and López and other mayors consider that starting to open the economy can trigger contagion, while the government defends the controlled easing of the quarantine.

In Bogotá, some workers who were preparing to go to work in construction and manufacturing workshops were surprised when they could not enter their places of employment because their company had not fulfilled the requirements of the district council to give free rein in biosafety protocols. .