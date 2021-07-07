American companies affected by a colossal cyber attack

07/07/2021 at 08:00 CEST

Some 200 US companies have been affected by a “colossal” ransomware attack, according to a cybersecurity firm. Huntress Labs stated that the attack targeted Florida-based IT company Kaseya before spreading across corporate networks using its software.

Kaseya said in a statement on her own website that she was investigating a “potential attack.” Huntress Labs said it believed Russia-linked REvil ransomware gang was responsible. The U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency, a federal agency, said in a statement that it was taking steps to address the attack.

The cyber breach emerged on Friday afternoon when US companies they were retiring for the long Independence Day weekend. The two big things keeping cybersecurity professionals awake lately are ransomware attacks and supply chain attacks. As the BBC has well reported, in this latest incident, hackers demonstrated that, by going after the software provider of various organizations, they can blow up dozens, maybe hundreds of victims in one go.