American boxing promise Ammo Williams retires by surprise

Darío Pérez

When Brian Rose came to fight in Barcelona against López Clavero, he was looking for a last boost to his career. After his victory and his good fight against the no less competitive Spanish, his manager Kieran Farrell was aware of Rose’s poster, and they secured an opportunity with Matchroom.

The idea was to put Rose as a test against one of the company’s North American promises, something that had already been sought with the blonde Nikita Ababiy, something Rose told us in her interview. Finally, the dream opportunity came when he signed a contract to face Austin “Ammo” Williams (8-0, 6 KO), whose last match dates from just a month and a half ago.

The fight would take place on the Canelo and Billy Joe Saunders undercard, although it was postponed to the evening between Haney and Linares, a few weeks later. We were very surprised when this week the series of duels prior to that of the American and the Venezuelan came out in full: Williams-Rose was not among them, despite ensuring that we had the fight signed from around the British.

We have an answer, and it is that Ammo Williams seems to have asked Eddie Hearn, his promoter, to abandon the active practice of boxing because he did not “He is no longer fit to fight”. At least, those were the reasons that were adduced to suppress their fight against Rose, to whom Eddie Hearn has promised to try to give a new opportunity.

They point out that, in a few days when it is a highly topical issue for Ryan García, it is mental health problems that have removed Austin Williams from the sport, we do not know if temporarily or permanently. In the last hours, the Milwaukee has posted a video on his social networks in which he utters serious insults against Hearn, with unrepeatable words and a frankly worrying tone of voice.

Williams was an outstanding amateur fighter and an excellent athlete before starting boxing. An aggressive fighter with good technique.

For his part, Brian Rose has admitted to being “bleak” for not being able to fulfill his childhood dream of fighting in Las Vegas, regretting the money that the preparation is costing him, although he has respected the situation of who was going to be his opponent, since he himself had problems related to the mind in relation to the boxing, so you are “Very disappointed, but I can’t say too much about it, as in a way I also feel empathy for his situation”.