Basketball reaches a higher status in the North American country. They have been, are and will be the great dominators of this sport, the pioneers, those who have set trends and established empires. However, that domain has been declining throughout history. The improvement of European basketball has equaled everything a lot, with much more physically powerful athletes, with great tactical and defensive skills and an ability to develop talent that has narrowed the gap between two continents to a minimum. The American basketball team is one of the most honored in the entire history of the sport: 7 FIBA ​​Copa América titles, 5 World Cup wins and 15 Olympic golds. The most glorious episodes in its history have been extensively reviewed, but the defeats are worth a look.

Disappointments have been much more frequent in the World Cups than in the Olympic events, where the Americans usually go with their best teams. This is common now, but in decades past, teams riddled with college students used to go. In the World Cup 1950 Argentina emerged champion in a competitive format in the form of a league where they managed to win or 64-50 to the US team. Nine years later, a new Latin American entrapment made Brazil the champion. The members of the United States team were young people lacking toughness and maturity, but the next disappointment did not come until the Olympic Games Munich 1972.

The defeat against the USSR in the grand final in one of the most controversial matches in history and with a film ending caused a real earthquake in the Anglo-Saxon country. Losing in a World Cup was one thing and losing in the Olympic Games and before a political arch enemy like the Soviets was another very different thing. There was a reaction from USA Basketball, which tried to surround the youth with some professionals. That did not prevent the crisis from lasting with a bronze in the 1974 World Cup, where he tied in the league against Yugoslavia and the USSR, losing again with the Soviets.

New disappointments came in the 1980s. Silver in World Cup 1982 succumbing 95-94 to the USSR in a dying final was a new wake-up call for the Americans, who suffered another setback in the Seoul 1988 Olympics. Again, the disciplined Soviets waited for the party to the Americans, who fell in the semifinals 76-82. A year later, it was decided to dispense with a competitive team for the FIBA America Cupwhere they were beaten by Puerto Rico on one of the most memorable pages in the history of sport on this island. The debacle was consummated in the 1990 World Cup, falling in the semifinals against Yugoslavia 99-91.

It was too much for the institutions, which advocated for the Dream Team for the following appointments as well as for professional and experienced players. Young people occupied a learning role in order to avoid further blushes and realizing that the average level had risen dramatically and needed consolidated people to win. A new blunder came at the 1998 World Cup when they lost to Russia in the semifinals 66-64, although six years later the most cruel and painful episode for them would occur. With a team full of imposing names, like Carmelo Anthony, Lebron James, Tim Duncan, Allen Iverson, Stephan Marbury, Dwyane Wade, Amare Stoudamaire or Shawn Marion, they lost 89-81 to Argentina’s Nocioni, Ginobili, Scola and company, in a show of courage by the South Americans.

Two years later they wanted to take their revenge on the World Cup 2006, featuring a team with names like Lebron James, Chris Paul, Chris Bosh, Dwight Howard or Carmelo Anthony. They were unable to play as a team to break Greece’s solidity in the semifinals, which martyred them at the low post with a loose Sofoklis Schortsanitis. It was the last major defeat for the United States before the disaster in the World Cup 2019 from China, where they lost in the quarterfinals against France. Nothing can be taken for granted in the world of basketball, as this rosary of painful and disappointing defeats shows.

.