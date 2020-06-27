© Provided by the Associated Press

FILE – In this March 31, 2020 photo, American Airlines planes are parked at Pittsburgh International Airport. American Airlines will begin booking full capacity flights beginning Wednesday, July 1. That stands in stark contrast to rivals, including Delta, which limit reservations to create space among passengers. (AP Photo / Gene J. Puskar)

DALLAS (AP) – American Airlines planes will fly at full occupancy starting next week, without the slightest attempt to impose a healthy distance, despite daily records of confirmed coronavirus cases being broken in the United States.

American’s decision, similar to United Airlines’, contrasts with that of rival airlines, which are limiting ticket reservations to leave spaces between passengers and minimize the possibility of contagion.

American said it will continue to advise passengers if the plane is fully occupied and will allow them to change flights at no additional cost. It will also allow them to change seats if there is space on the plane, as long as it is in the same sector of the cabin.

Since April, American had limited reservations to 85% of the plane’s capacity, freeing half the seats in the middle of the rows. The airline will occupy all the seats it can from next Wednesday.

Delta, Southwest, Alaska and JetBlue say they keep intermediate seats locked or limit reservations, and some promise to continue this way until September.

United and American say their approach is different: Aircraft cleanliness and a mask requirement eliminate the need to lock some seats. United CEO Scott Kirby argues that social distance is impossible on board an aircraft, where the distance between the extreme seats in a row is less than two meters.

The photos and videos of American and United’s fully occupied planes have been criticized for not respecting social distancing.

The number of daily confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States reached 40,000 on Friday, beating the record on April 24, according to the count kept by Johns Hopkins University.

American is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, where Governor Greg Abbott partially canceled on Friday the steps he had taken to reopen the economy.