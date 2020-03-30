CHICAGO, Mar 30 (.) – American Airlines Holdings Inc intends to request up to $ 12 billion in aid from the US government, ensuring there will be no layoffs or pay cuts in the next six months, executives said Monday in a memorandum sent to the employees.

“We certainly hope that by that time the virus is contained, Americans are flying again, and we can have our flight schedule again complete,” CEO Doug Parker and President Robert Isom said in the memo.

(Report by Tracy Rucinski; Edited in Spanish by Javier Leira)