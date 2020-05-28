American Airlines has announced that it will cut its management and administration staff by 30% as the airline prepares to downsize after demand has been reduced by the coronavirus pandemic.

“We must plan for a smaller airline to be operational in the near future,” said Elise Eberwein, executive vice president of Human Resources and Global Engagement for American Airlines, in a letter to employees collected by . Dow Jones.

The reduction reaches more than 5,000 of the group’s around 17,000 management and support employees. The airline indicated that it will accept voluntary losses until June 10 and will carry out forced dismissals later if that does not meet the objective. These decisions will be announced in July and employees will remain on the payroll until September 30.

Eberwein said in a memo to employees Wednesday night that nearly 39,000 other employees have signed up for partially paid vacation or early retirement, and the airline has issued a layoff package to administrative staff.

The laid-off workers will be paid until September 30 to meet a $ 5.8 billion provision in federal aid that American is receiving to help cover payroll costs.

This is one of the airlines that have said they are starting to see signs that demand is picking up after government travel bans, citizen’s confinement orders and fear of infection practically paralyzed travel in March and April.

However, the modest increases will not be enough to save thousands of jobs in the industry. The companies believe that it will take years to recover to the pre-pandemic level.

