American Airlines will cut 30% of its administrative positions and also foresees a reduction in its number of pilots and crew, according to an internal document that the . agreed on Thursday.

Miami Mundo / .

With this new austerity measure, the airline, hit by the new coronavirus pandemic, will affect some 5,100 jobs in its 17,000 administrative jobs.

The document, written by Elise Eberwein, one of the company’s executive leaders, indicates that this decision is in addition to an ongoing voluntary termination plan, which 39,000 of the company’s 100,000 employees have already accepted.

“We have a need to reduce our structural costs, including our most important expenses, which are wages and social benefits,” Eberwein wrote. “We must also prepare to operate a smaller airline in the short term,” he added.

American Airlines, like the rest of the world’s air transport companies, has directly suffered the effects of the pandemic of the new coronavirus.

The company had to cancel almost all of its flights due to travel restrictions and confinement imposed to limit the spread of the virus.

Financial assistance from the federal government in the form of loans at very low rates has enabled it to survive this crisis. In return, the airline is committed, like other companies in the sector, to preserving jobs until September 30.

The airline specifies in the document that the layoffs will not take effect until October, even when people who will lose their jobs will be notified in July.

Employees may choose to leave their job under a new layoff plan, which is already underway and will close on June 10. If that program does not meet the goal of reducing 30% of administrative staff, the company will proceed to direct layoffs.

In addition, American Airlines plans to cut jobs between pilots and crew to adjust the number of troops to a reduced flight program, and promised to make announcements on this matter, after discussing the matter with the unions, in the “next few weeks.”

“We will be a smaller company, with fewer lines and fewer flights,” insisted Eberwein.

Delta Air Lines and United Airlines, two other major airlines in the United States, also plan to announce staff cuts to be made in the fall.