The American airline American Airlines announced the launch of a direct and daily flight between Madrid Barajas airport and Forth Worth airport in Dallas (Texas), one of the main connection points in the United States, which began operating from this Thursday

EFE –

This route had been without activity for several weeks and, after its return, American Airlines becomes the first airline connecting the United States and Spain in flight direct, regular and commercial since the president of the United States, Donald Trump, restricted in mid-March the flights originating in the European Union as a measure for the containment of COVID-19.

The decision of the North American airline will allow Spanish passengers with a justified reason and documentation in order to enter the United States in flight direct from Spain.

Travelers who decide to travel with American Airlines As of May 11, they must make a mandatory use of a mask while they are inside the cabin, the company itself warned last week, a measure that is already mandatory for the crew. The airline will also distribute disinfecting wipes before and during flights.

Since the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, American Airlines It has faced a complex economic situation that has caused it to lose some 2,241 million dollars during the first quarter of the year as a consequence of the drastic fall in displacement and government restrictions.

In addition, the complicated economic situation of the company forced American Airlines to request the federal aid package approved in late March in Washington to alleviate the effects of COVID-19 on the American productive fabric.

In the past few days, the company’s shares have suffered a major pullback on Wall Street after billionaire investor Warren Buffet advised brokers to dump stocks in this sector as he predicts he will not recover from the pandemic until within several years.