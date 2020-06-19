The mouth cover is one of the essential accessories to carry out outdoor activities in much of the world, whether for sports, shopping or traveling in transfer service apps, in almost all of them it is a requirement. This is also the case with most airlines, such as American Airlines, a company that has decided to ‘cancel’ a customer for refusing to abide by this rule.

Indeed, as coronavirus mitigation measures have become more flexible and many industries are able to revive their businesses, a large number of brands have established communication and marketing strategies to encourage consumers to understand and abide by safety and hygiene protocols. to be able to access products and services. However, this does not mean that all customers accept it.

From getting off a flight to not flying for a while

On Thursday, it was revealed that American Airlines determined to temporarily ban a client who was ejected from a flight in New York that took place this week, for refusing to wear a mouthpiece on board the plane.

Certainly this accessory is a requirement for the main American airlines and aims to stop the spread of coronvairus, which is why many have carried out campaigns to publicize the measure, some even provide the equipment to their passengers for free.

However, on American Airlines flight 1263 that would depart from New York’s LaGuardia airport bound for Dallas, a passenger put on his face mask, so the crew asked him to vacate the aircraft, an action that the client decided to accept.

What is striking about the note that has caused many media to follow up on him, is that the passenger is a conservative activist for Donald Trump, who has around 400,000 followers on Twitter, the social network in which he denounced his eviction.

In his publication he argues that at the time he pointed out to the airline crew that the use of the accessory is not mandatory, that is, « it is not a law. »

I was just removed from my flight for not wearing a mask. 1st time this has happened. Not a federal law. @AmericanAir staff standing over telling me it’s THE LAW. So much for « please respect those who can not wear a mask ». When I pointed out this wasn’t a law I was removed. – Brandon Straka (@BrandonStraka) June 17, 2020

However, although the consumer is right and it is not a legislation, the reality is that it is a policy that the airline implemented and communicated in due course, in that sense, the passenger should have been aware of the requirement and by So much, decline to travel with that company.

In this regard, American Airlines said that it reviewed the incident and « as a result of this review, Mr. Straka will not be allowed to fly American, as he did not comply with our established policy and the instructions of the crew members, » he points out. the firm in a statement cited by CNBC.

