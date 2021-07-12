American Airlines bans bodybuilder wearing shorts that are too short from boarding a plane

A woman bodybuilder, of Turkish origin and influencer, was prevented from boarding an American Airlines flight for supposedly wearing denim shorts that are too short, which could cause annoyance to the plane’s families.

The woman, named Deniz Saypinar, was unable to board a flight from Texas to Miami on July 8 because of her denim shorts, which were deemed too short, and a small brown tank top. Shortly after she was arrested, The influencer unburdened herself on her Instagram account talking about the incident.

With tears in his eyes, Saypinar recounted the incident to his one million followers. She said staff allegedly insulted her when they said she was nearly naked.

“They literally didn’t take me to the plane because they said ‘you’re naked and you offend other families,'” said the bodybuilder.

Saypinar, 26, is an entrepreneur and influencer who moved from Turkey to Los Angeles to pursue her career.

Saypinar is the first non-US citizen to win the US National Bikini Fitness Competition in 2021.

On his Instagram account he said that he had moved to the United States to experience freedom, but that she was surprised by the behavior of the American Airlines staff, which she described as ridiculous. Saypinar said through tears: “I am not naked.”

“I am an athlete and now I have to wait here until morning. I like to wear feminine clothing that reveals my femininity, but I never dress in a way that offends anyone. I am mature and civilized enough to know what I can and cannot wear ”.

The girl said she didn’t deserve to be treated badly by the airline just for wearing denim shorts. Several of her followers have defended the influencer on social networks where they say that many of these dress codes seem to only apply to women.

On this matter, American Airlines said in a statement: “On July 8, American Airlines denied boarding to a customer traveling from Dallas-Fort Worth to Miami. As indicated in the transport conditions, all passengers must dress appropriately and offensive clothing is not allowed on board our flights ”.

-You may also be interested: Chipotle: the promotion of free burritos for those vaccinated against COVID went wrong and got workers in trouble