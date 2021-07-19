American Academy of Pediatrics recommends universal use of masks in schools for ages 2 and up

They warn risk of contagion in children by covid-19 0:43

. – The American Academy of Pediatrics (APP) released a new covid-19 guide for schools on Monday that supports in-person learning and, among other things, recommends universal use of masks at school for all people older than 2 years.

“The AAP believes that, at this point in the pandemic, given what we know about low rates of transmission in schools, when appropriate prevention measures are used, along with the availability of effective vaccines for those 12 and older, the benefits of school in person outweigh the risks in all circumstances, ”says the guide.

One of the main interventions proposed by the AAP includes that all students over the age of 2 and all school personnel must wear masks at school unless they have a medical or developmental condition that prohibits it.

More APP recommendations beyond the mask in schools

Reasons for this recommendation include, but are not limited to, a significant proportion of the student population that is not yet eligible for vaccination. Also, mask the protection of those who are not vaccinated against covid-19 and reduce transmission; and the potential difficulty of monitoring or enforcing mask policies for those who are not vaccinated.

In addition, other actions recommended by the AAP include that all eligible individuals get vaccinated; that adequate and timely evidence resources are available. And also that the strategies that are developed can be reviewed and adapted depending on the situation in the community.

“With the above principles in mind, the AAP strongly advocates that all policy considerations for covid-19 school plans should begin with the goal of keeping students safe and physically present at school,” the guide reads.

“The importance of in-person learning is well documented and there is already evidence of negative impacts on children due to school closings in 2020,” he adds.