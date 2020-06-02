The Eagles of America are interested in acquiring the Monarcas midfielder, Aldo Rocha

After the Clausura 2020 season was suspended by the Covid 19 pandemic, and the teams of the Liga MX They begin to carry out their strategies on and off the courts and various media speculate on the hiring of the Mexican footballer Aldo Rocha who militates in the Monarchs of Morelia for the Eagles of america.

Even when the Mexican soccer championship was suspended without a champion, the clubs will meet again this June 5 in the transfer market, to look for the hiring or loans of some players and the Coapa team is targeting the midfielder Mexican.

Aldo Rocha could play in America

Aldo Rocha one step from the nest of Coapa

Aldo Rocha who arrived at Monarcas Morelia in 2016 as a loan from Club León, thanks to his good control in the half court and his good results with Morelia, several teams have set themselves to acquire him and dispute the Apertura 2020 and the Eagles of America have their sights set on him.

The future of Aldo Rocha could be defined this Friday, June 5 in the leg market, the azulcremas reach an agreement with the native of León, Guanajuato.

It may interest you: America would ALREADY have five players out for the 2020 Opening

According to information from ESPN, Gerardo Martino confirmed that he had contemplated him for the Mexican National Team, thanks to that and to his good football and as a free agent, América would add the midfielder to its ranks, not without first fighting with other teams that also sound with the Chivas del Guadalajara who have raised their hands for the Mexican soccer player.

If an agreement was reached, Aldo Rocha would join Federico Viñas who will continue with those of Coapa and Renato Ibarra who would no longer leave the team after the personal problem he had with his wife, thus Miguel Herrera’s blue creams are reinforced for Opening 2020 of Liga MX.

.