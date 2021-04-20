America would also have its own Super League

The European Super League will mark a before and after in football as we know it and it is that it would not only affect Europe, but it would be possible that the different confederations would begin to replicate the model, as it is proposed in North America, where the talks to bring together MLS and Liga MX they are already advanced.

These rumors have been growing in recent months, and, in fact, there have been first contacts between the president of MLS with that of Liga MX, to agree on terms. However, this project would not see the light, at least, until 2026.

In fact Several exponents of football have demonstrated and see with good eyes the union of joining the Liga MX with the MLS. And, contrary to what the European Super League is criticized, the president of FIFA himself, Gianni Infantino, commented that the union between the North American leagues could become the best league in the world.

For his part, the president of Liga MX, Mikel Arriola, recently commented that North America has to be strengthened and also argued that both leagues are complementary. “The two leagues are much stronger if they start to generate inertia together,” he concluded.

Alan Pulido, a footballer from Sporting Kansas City, and one of the protagonists about the engram also said that he was positive about the union between the leagues.

“I see it very good. Yes it is something that would improve a lot. The Mexican league has great quality, players who have that experience and great moments in the past, many come from European football, they know different leagues and they have a very good quality. Adding to the quality of many players who have come to MLS and the youth they have, the mentality as well and that is what makes it very competitive ”, he commented.

“It would be a very good merger, that’s why the experts analyzed it and realized that if they merged, it would be one of the most striking leagues, I would be at the top ”, concluded Pulido.

Although it is a good idea for many, the creation of a Super League in America also has its detractors. One of them is, neither more nor less than, Carlos Vela. The figure of LA Galaxy finds it difficult to have to constantly travel from one country to another in order to play.

“I don’t know how advanced (the negotiations) are, but it is difficult in the end to travel from one country to another, with different schedules, the height. I don’t think it’s entirely easy, but I have no idea, plus it’s out of my hands. I don’t know if it will or not, but the two separate leagues are good, each with its own history, said the Mexican forward.