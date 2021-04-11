América wins 1-3 in the fiefdom of Tigres UANL

04/11/2021

Act. At 12:45 CEST

The America added three points to his scoreboard after winning 1-3 against him UANL Tigers this sunday in the University Stadium (uanl). The UANL Tigers He came to the game with strengthened spirits after achieving the 1-0 victory against the Queretaro. On the visitors’ side, the America won in their last two matches of the competition against him Necaxa in his stadium and the Mazatlan away from home, 2-1 and 0-1 respectively and had a six-game winning streak. With this good result, the Coyoacanense team is second, while the UANL Tigers he is eleventh at the end of the game.

The meeting started in an unbeatable way for him America, which premiered the luminous thanks to a bit of Roger Martinez in minute 6, ending the first half with a 0-1 on the scoreboard.

The second period started in a positive way for the visiting team, who put more land in between with a goal from Pedro Aquino at minute 55. But later the UANL Tigers cut distances through a bit of Diego Reyes at 63 minutes. The Coyoacanense team increased differences with a double goal of Roger Martinez in minute 70, ending the duel with a final score of 1-3.

In the chapter on changes, the players of the UANL Tigers who entered the game were Nicolas Lopez Y Erick avalos replacing Aldo Cruz Y Enrique Quinones, while changes in the America They were Giovani dos santos, Federico Vinas Y Leonardo Suarez, who entered to replace Alvaro Fidalgo, Roger Martinez Y Mauro Lainez.

The referee showed two yellow cards to the UANL Tigers (Carlos Salcedo placeholder image Y Rafael Carioca). He also showed two red cards to the home team, which led to the expulsion of Carlos Salcedo placeholder image (2 yellow) and Rafael Carioca. The visiting team left the game clean of cards.

With 34 points, the team of Santiago Solari ranked second in the table, while the group led by Ricardo Ferretti he ranked eleventh with 15 points at the end of the game.

The next day the UANL Tigers will be measured with the Pumas UNAM, while the Coyoacanense team will play their match against the Blue Cross.