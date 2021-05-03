America will be champion of the Guardians 2021 according to bookmakers

The Cruz Azul Machine and the Eagles of America are the main candidates for the 2021 Guardians title and although Juan Reynoso’s team finished leading the competition, the Eagles of Santiago Solari are the favorites for the title.

According to the bookmakers, America is the one who has the best chances of winning the Guardianes 2021 tournament and therefore, they have the lowest odds, contrary to Gallos Blancos de Querétaro, who are placed as the team with the least chances.

América and Cruz Azul are at the top and with little difference, because if you bet a thousand pesos that America is champion, you would take three thousand. If you bet on Cruz Azul’s ninth with the same amount, the quota received would be 3,250.

Despite the fact that Puebla finished one notch above Rayados, it is the Monterrey team who are placed as the third favorites, leaving Puebla with the 4th place.

This is how casinos pay:

America +200 Cruz Azul +225 Rayados +550 Puebla +900 León +1000 Tigres +1000 Chivas +1600 Santos +2000 Pachuca +2500 Toluca +2500 Atlas +2500 Querétaro +5000

