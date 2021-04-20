America will auction the jerseys used in the Young Classic vs Cruz Azul

The Eagles of Club América will auction the jerseys of the match of the 15th day in the Young Classic against the Cruz Azul Machine, this with the aim of raising funds that will be used for the benefit of the lower categories and the Women’s Club.

This was announced by the Club on social networks, informing that all fans will be able to ‘bid’ for the jersey of their favorite player.

“Club América and MatchWornShit are launching for the second time an auction of jerseys used by American players, for all fans around the world! These jerseys are special as they belong to the most recent Liga MX match against Cruz Azul. Given In the current pandemic, these jerseys will provide Club América fans with a unique opportunity to take home a part of Arnerican history, with the jerseys used in the match. ” The Club wrote through an official statement.

América and Cruz Azul tied at one goal in the match and the jerseys of players such as Guillermo Ochoa, Pedro Aquino, Álvaro Fidalgo, Mauro Lainez, Fede Viñas, Roger Martínez, Ema Aguilera and all the players who participated will be auctioned.

America also auctioned the jerseys of the match against Chivas and the shirt sold at the best price was that of Guillermo Ochoa, which raised 3,100 euros, that is, a little more than 74,000 pesos.

