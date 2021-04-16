America vs Cruz Azul: Carlos Hermosillo uncovers the weakness of the Machine prior to the Young Classic

The Eagles of America and the Cruz Azul Machine will be the protagonists of the most anticipated match in the present Closing tournament 2021 of Liga MX, in a new edition of Classic Young in the action of the day 15.

In an exclusive interview for the medium ‘Clear Brand‘, the former footballer Carlos Hermosillo placeholder image He confessed the great weakness that the celestial team has presented during the 23-year drought of not being crowned in Mexican soccer.

“Cruz Azul’s problem is bad planning, not choosing the players well, the psychological issue and luck,” he said.

In addition, the former figure of the celestial team affirmed that this new edition of the Young Classic qualifies it as the game of morbidity by not playing the classification to the league, but a future scenario towards the title of the Clausura 2021 tournament.

“America vs Cruz Azul is the most important game because of the curiosity, not because of classification,” he declared.

