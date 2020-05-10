Source: Twitter @ClubAmerica

The first -and perhaps- unique Capital Classic of the e-Liga MX he took it America after winning as a visitor Cougars 2-1, in a match that closed day 9 of Clausura 2020. The winger Alan Mozo controlled the university students, while Santiago Cáseres he did it for the blue creams.

The blue auria came to this close encounter after obtaining the three points in his most recent engagement. Meanwhile, the ‘Eagles‘Arrived at CU after seamlessly beat Necaxa Rays during date 8 of the e-Liga MX.

Both institutions tried to be present on the scoreboard at all costs in the first 45 minutes. However, the keepers were perfect under the three posts. For the complementary part, things changed and it was the visitors who got to the top with the annotation of Giovani dos Santos at 61 ′.

The cream blues were still partying when it came Carlos González’s entry. The Paraguayan tied the board three minutes later after a header that left no chance for Ochoa. However, Viñas gave him the advantage again yours at 70 ′. Richard Sánchez placed 3-1 end before the end of the meeting.

G⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️L from @ClubAmerica and @PumasMX! # TeamCáseres scored in the 61st minute with e-Giovani, but #TeamMozo tied immediately through e-Carlos González 😱😆⬇️ # Challenge 🎮 # eLIGAMX #TuCasaTuCancha – #LigaBBVAMX #TuCasaTuCancha (@LigaBBVAMX) May 10, 2020

📹 # NoTeLoPierdas

🕞70 ‘: G⚽⚽⚽L! Federico Viñas scores and América recovers the advantage. # TeamMozo 1-2 # TeamCáseres # Desafío 🎮 #eLIGAMX ⚽ #TuCasaTuCancha pic.twitter.com/m4jPr3Gm5r – #LigaBBVAMX #TuCasaTuCancha (@LigaBBVAMX) May 10, 2020

With this result, America goes deep among the best teams in this e-Liga MX. For their part, the university students they maintain the irregularity that has characterized them during this virtual tournament.

