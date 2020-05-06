America begins to relax its preventive measures before the dilemma of finding a “balance” between the economic recovery and the number of deaths it is willing to assume when it already exceeds 1.5 million infections this Tuesday and calls for caution are increasing awaiting the arrival of the peak.

The voices calling for caution before the elimination of the restriction measures by COVID-19 took strength in America this Tuesday with the spokesperson of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) or the New York governor, Andrew Cuomo.

PAHO Director Dr. Carissa F. Etienne warned that “easing or eliminating restrictive measures can accelerate the spread of the virus and open the door to a dramatic resurgence and spread to other adjacent areas.”

In addition, he explained that each nation will have to decide on its own measures based on a “balance” between the economic recovery and the number of deaths that it is willing to assume.

Disease progression

The number of global cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the World Health Organization (WHO) reached 3.48 million on Tuesday, while the deceased exceeded 241,000.

Since May 1, daily infections are in the range of 80,000 and 90,000 new cases, while there are strong fluctuations in the deaths reported per day globally that prevent us from specifying what the current trend is, which seemed to be declining in the two previous weeks.

On the other hand, Johns Hopkins University reports in its virtual map that it updates almost 3,646,206 confirmed infections and 255,486 deaths in real time, with the United States being the main focus with 1,194,494 reported cases.

On this day the White House confirmed that it plans to dismantle its response team to COVID-19, which would leave the Government without a centralized crisis room at a time when experts warn that the number of deaths from coronavirus could double in the next three months.

Cost of living

The state of New York has been one of the hardest hit by the disease, not only in the United States. but in the world, proof of this is that almost 20,000 deaths have been recorded there.

Given this situation, the New York governor, Andrew Cuomo, warned of the “human cost” that a reopening of the economy may have too quickly, although he emphasized that the contagion containment strategy is working, but it depends on the actions that are “taken today “

In his daily update on the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus crisis, the governor said that between yesterday and today there were 230 deaths, four more than the previous day, although the numbers of new hospitalizations and intubations continue to drop and, overall , the state at the epicenter of the pandemic is “definitely going down the mountain.”

Cuomo assured that the “underlying issue that is being debated” when speaking of an economic reopening throughout the country is that of “how much is a human life worth.”

“There is a cost to keep us closed, an economic and personal cost, but there is also a cost to reopen quickly. The faster we open, the lower the economic cost, but the higher the human cost, because more lives will be lost. That is the decision we are really making, what is the balance and what is the exchange, ”he explained.

In the planet

The poor conditions of many prisons on the American continent, previously affected by problems such as poor hygiene or overcrowding, have contributed to the rapid expansion of COVID-19 in many prisons in that region, the United Nations Office for Human rights.

“Thousands of prisoners and prison officials have been infected in North and South America,” said the office spokesman, Rupert Colville, at a press conference, who also warned about the violence that in some facilities have sparked fear of contagion. or prevention measures.

Spotlights in the capital

As anxiety about a gradual reopening in the Americas increases, the Chilean health authorities registered 1,317 new cases of coronavirus and were very concerned about the growing focus of infections in the capital, where 85% of infections are concentrated.

“We are extremely concerned that 85% of the new cases that we have detected, essentially due to the increase in follow-up, correspond to the city of Santiago,” Chilean Health Minister Jaime Mañalich said in his daily press conference.

Starting at 22:00 local time on Tuesday, six localities will enter a mandatory quarantine: four communes from Santiago and two from the north of the country, Antofagasta and Mejillones.

Thus, in some twenty municipalities, total confinement will govern, a measure that is part of the “selective quarantine” that the Chilean Government has carried out since the start of the pandemic and for which it has ruled out national confinement.

On the other hand, the President of Peru, Martín Vizcarra, defended today the quarantine at the national level issued 51 days ago, which, he considered, has prevented the number of deaths by COVID-19 from exceeding 460,000 deaths in the country in seven months.

In his presentation to the press to deliver the report on the progress of the disease, Vizcarra reported that the deaths from the pandemic have reached 1,444 in the country, one hundred more than yesterday, but that this figure is far from the initial projection made by a independent scientific research two months ago.

Intensive care economics

The Mexican economy lost 700,000 formal jobs until April amid the uncertainty of the coronavirus crisis and “the lack of confidence” derived from public policies, said a minute from the Board of Governors of Banco de México (Banxico).

“The main danger we face is a loss of jobs in the short term that cannot be recovered in the medium term, condemning a proportion of the population to a situation of structural poverty,” warned one of the members of Banxico.

Just this Monday, private sector specialists consulted by Banxico predicted a fall of 7.27% of GDP in 2020.

On the other hand, it was known today that Brazil’s industrial production fell by 9.1% in March, compared to February, “reflecting the effects of social isolation caused by the coronavirus pandemic,” reported the state-run Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).

.