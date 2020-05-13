America overtook Europe in the last 24 hours and became the continent with the highest number of coronavirus infections after the increase in cases in countries such as the United States and Brazil, while the spokesman for Russian President Vladimir Putin announced today that he was hospitalized due to illness.

The organization Doctors Without Borders (MSF) went even further and projected today that, in the coming weeks, the epicenter of the global pandemic could be concentrated in Latin America, with Brazil, Peru, Ecuador, Chile and Mexico, as countries with situations more worrisome.

“Latin America will probably be the new center of the pandemic, given that cases here are increasing at a very fast speed,” Ana de Lemos, executive director of MSF in Brazil, the most affected country in the region with more than 177,500 cases and 12,400 deaths, including a new daily death record.

Before the MSF alert, the World Health Organization (WHO) had calculated today that the American continent registers more than 1.74 million infected, due to the sharp acceleration in recent weeks, and overtook Europe, the region that During the first two months of the pandemic it was the epicenter and now it began to experience a slowdown in its transmission curves.

Currently Europe barely exceeds 1.73 infected and its rate of expansion of the pandemic is substantially lower than America, so this gap is expected to continue to grow in the coming weeks.

“America is definitely ahead in the pandemic due to the number of cases and there are many deaths that are occurring,” said one of the WHO spokespersons, Margaret Harris, quoted by the EFE news agency.

Russia is one of the exceptions to this trend since, in recent weeks, it is among the countries with the highest rates of infection in the world.

Despite registering more than 232,000 infected and more than 2,100 deaths from coronavirus, Russia began its gradual reopening today, a news that was overshadowed, however, by the confirmation that President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman, Dmitri Peskov, tested positive in a Covid-19 test.

“Yes I am ill. I am receiving treatment, ”Peskov, 52, told Russia’s Interfax news agency, adding that the last time he met the president in person was a month ago.

Peskov, a spokesman for Putin since 2008, joins other Russian officials with coronaviruses: Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, Minister of Culture Olga Lyubimova, Minister of Construction Vladimir Yakushev, and one of his advisers.

While in Europe, the countries that suffered the main outbreaks -United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, France and Germany- seem to have reached the peak of the pandemic and began to emerge from their quarantines, in America, the rate of contagion continues to grow in the Most of the continent, with dramatic situations in the United States, Brazil, Peru, Ecuador and Mexico.

About a month ago, the United States was the epicenter of the global pandemic and, within the country, the most affected state is New York, precisely the district that seems to be reaching its peak of the outbreak, although the numbers of dead and infected are still very high. high, more than 21,600 and more than 337,000, respectively.

However, other states are undergoing a rapid spread of the virus.

One of them is Florida, with almost 42,000 infected and about 1,800 dead.

Despite these figures, Florida, like many other states – most governed by Republican leaders allied with President Donald Trump – began its gradual reopening, amid warnings from experts and fears from the opposition.

But the tension over reopening of local economies is not limited to states alone, but exists within the Trump administration itself.

The highest authority of the United States in infectious diseases, Dr. Anthony Fauci, warned Congress today that a too hasty reopening of the economy will cause “consequences that could be really serious” in the country.

In a teleconference speech to the Senate Health, Labor and Pensions Committee, Fauci said that more coronavirus infections are inevitable as people begin to meet again, but stressed how prepared communities are to eliminate those sparks. how severe the rebound will be.

Fauci’s testimony came just as President Donald Trump is praising those states that resumed prolonged economic activities after the quarantines imposed to contain the outbreak and pressured the rest of the states to an immediate reopening.

In this context, NBC News television revealed a report by the White House working group for the coronavirus that maintains that the rate of infections is skyrocketing in the states of the central United States, far from the coasts, in contradiction with the statement from Trump that it was “rapidly declining across the country.”

A similar situation is experienced in Brazil, where President Jair Bolsonaro demands a return to normality contrary to the rising numbers of the pandemic – more than 12,000 dead and 177,500 infected -, the advice of experts and even the positions of the governors of the most affected states.

This pulsed policy was exposed again today when the brand new Minister of Health, Nelson Teich, learned from the press that the president had decreed the reopening of gyms and hairdressing salons, a measure that was also rejected by the governors of Ceará, Maranhao, Bahia , Espirito Santo, Rio de Janeiro and Pará.

The governors, to whom the one of San Pablo could be added in the next few hours, have already anticipated that they will not apply that decree, making use of the autonomy granted by the Federal Supreme Court to face the pandemic.

