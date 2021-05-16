America receives Pachuca

05/16/2021 at 03:30 CEST

Next Monday at 03:05 it will take place at the Aztec stadium the duel between America and the Pachuca in the match corresponding to matchday number 2 of the MX Clausura League.

The America optimistically faces the match of the second day to channel a winning streak after achieving the victory away at the University Olympic Stadium by 0-1 against Pumas UNAM, with a bit of Henry Martin.

On the visitors’ side, the Pachuca He took the victory against the Saint Louis during their last match of the competition (1-5), with goals from Roberto de la rosa, Romario Ibarra Y Erick sanchez, so he intends to maintain his winning streak in the stadium of the America.

The two rivals have met before at the home of AmericaIn fact, the numbers show eight victories, 12 defeats and four draws in favor of the local team. Likewise, the local team has a streak of five games in a row without losing at home against Pachuca. The last time they faced the America and the Pachuca in this tournament it was in May 2021 and the match ended with a score of 3-1 for the Pachuca.

At this time, the America it is ahead in the standings with a difference of 15 points with respect to its rival. The locals, before this game, are in second place with 38 points in the standings. For his part, the Pachuca he has 23 points and ranks eighth in the tournament.