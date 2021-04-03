America receives Necaxa

04/03/2021

On at 03:16 CEST

The Necaxa visit this Sunday to Aztec stadium to measure yourself with America in their thirteenth meeting of the Liga MX de Clausura, which will begin at 3:00.

The America optimistically faces the game of the thirteenth day to consolidate a positive streak after winning the last two games against Mazatlan as a visitor and against him Chivas Guadalajara out of his field by 0-1 and 0-3, respectively. Since the start of the competition, the locals have won in nine of the 12 matches played so far in the Liga MX de Clausura and accumulate a figure of eight goals conceded to 18 in favor.

Regarding the visiting squad, the Necaxa He took the victory against the FC Juarez during their last match of the competition (1-0), with a goal of Ian González Nieto, so he intends to maintain his winning streak in the stadium of the America. Of the 12 games he has played in this season of Liga MX de Clausura, the Necaxa he has won two of them with 12 goals for and 20 against.

Regarding the performance in his stadium, the America they have achieved a balance of six victories in six home games, thus becoming an almost unbeatable team in their stadium. At the exits, the Necaxa He has a balance of five defeats and two draws in seven games he has played so far, which are figures that do not show an excessively optimistic balance for the game that he will measure against him. America.

The two rivals have already met before at the home of AmericaIn fact, the numbers show three losses and a draw for the home team. Likewise, the visitors accumulate full of victories in the stadium of the America, as they have already won two away games. The last match between America and the Necaxa In this competition it was played in August 2020 and ended in a draw (1-1).

Currently, both teams are separated in the classification by 18 points in favor of the America. The America He arrives at the meeting with 28 points in his locker and occupying the second place before the game. For his part, the Necaxa it has 10 points and is in seventeenth place in the competition.