The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) warned this Wednesday (06.24.2020) of “recurrent outbreaks” of COVID-19 in the American continent in the next two years and called Brazil – the second country in the world most affected by the disease- to increase the evidence.

Latin America and the Caribbean, whose first reported case of COVID-19 was notified by Brazil on February 26, has seen infections accelerate in all subregions, said Carissa Etienne, director of PAHO, regional office of the World Organization for the Health (WHO).

Also read: United States works with the EU to revive international travel

In addition to the “wide circulation” of the virus in Mexico, there is “widespread transmission” in Central America, with “high incidence” in Panama and Costa Rica, especially on the Nicaraguan border. In South America, Brazil, Peru and Chile are the most affected. The Caribbean continues to have outbreaks of contagion on the border of Haiti and the Dominican Republic, as well as on the Guiana Shield.

Countries must prepare to deal with recurring outbreaks of COVID-19 for the next 2 years. ➕ info: https://t.co/VVS3nfLpMK pic.twitter.com/fn117NHHaa – PAHO / WHO (@opsoms) June 25, 2020

Etienne regretted that the number of cases has tripled in the region in just one month – from 690,000 to more than two million – and called on countries to prepare to adapt to “a new way of life and redefine our sense of normal ».

Read also: Bayer agrees to indemnify plaintiffs in the US USA per glyphosate case

“In the absence of effective treatments or a widely available vaccine, we expect that over the next two years in the Americas region we will experience recurrent outbreaks of COVID-19, which may be interspersed with periods of limited transmission,” he explained at the press conference. weekly of the organism.

He acknowledged that “it has not been easy” to maintain the recommended measures to curb infections, which have had an enormous economic and social impact in a region marked by poverty and inequality. Furthermore, he stressed that governments are now pressured to relax restrictions “even when transmission is increasing”. For this reason, he affirmed that leaders capable of overcoming political and geographical divisions, flexible governments when applying measures, and protection guarantees for those who depend on informal jobs, the common denominator of the region, are necessary.

Brazil is still worrying

PAHO has said that it is following with concern the situation in Brazil, which with 212 million inhabitants accumulates more than 53,000 deaths and 1.1 million infections of the new coronavirus, second only to the United States. «Brazil has made progress in increasing the number of diagnostic tests for COVID-19, but it still has not reached 10,000 tests for every million inhabitants. They need to be increased, ”said PAHO Director of Communicable Diseases, Marcos Espinal.

Also read: López Obrador expects to meet Trump in Washington in early July

He stressed that the populous states of Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro are the ones that are performing the highest number of tests, but due to their high number of inhabitants they are well below what is recommended to determine the scope of the virus circulation. It is “important” that the tests be increased so that the authorities have an idea of ​​the magnitude of the outbreak and “can make quick decisions for the benefit of the population,” the official said.