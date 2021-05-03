America keeps the three points after defeating Pumas UNAM 0-1

05/03/2021 at 06:15 CEST

The Pumas UNAM and the America they ended their participation in the Liga MX de Clausura with a score of 0-1 and a victory for the team from Coyoaca. The Pumas UNAM He arrived with the intention of increasing his score after drawing 0-0 in the last match played against the Puebla. On the part of the visiting team, the America he was defeated 3-1 in the last game he played against the Toluca. After the meeting held this Monday, the local team remained in fifteenth place, while the America he is second at the end of the game.

During the first period of the match, none of the players managed to score, so during the first 45 minutes the score did not move from the initial 0-0.

In the second half, luck came for the Coyoacanense team, which debuted its light thanks to the success in front of goal by Henry Martin in minute 83, concluding the duel with a final result of 0-1.

Both coaches moved the benches. The coach of the Pumas UNAM gave entrance to Fabio Enrique Alvarez placeholder image Y Emanuel Montejano for Carlos Gutierrez Y Gabriel Torres placeholder image, Meanwhile he America gave the green light to Richard Sanchez, Jesus Escoboza, Henry Martin, Nicolas Benedetti Y Andy Medina for Pedro Aquino, Mauro Lainez, Federico Vinas, Leonardo Suarez Y Roger Martinez.

The referee gave a yellow card to Johan vasquez by the local team already Luis Fernando Fuentes by the Coyoacanense team.

The Pumas UNAM occupied the fifteenth place in the classification table with 18 points after the dispute of this duel of the last day of the Liga MX de Clausura, while the America it was placed in second position with 38 points.