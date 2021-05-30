‘America is unique’: Biden warns Putin not to allow human rights abuses

15 minutes. The president of the United States (USA) Joe Biden warned his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Sunday, with whom he will meet on June 16 in Geneva, that his country will not allow human rights abuses. He said it in a speech on the occasion of Memorial Day or Memorial Day.

“I had a 2-hour long conversation recently with (Chinese) President Xi (Jinping), in which I made it clear to him that we could do nothing but defend human rights around the world, because that’s what we are, “said the president in Delaware.

“I will meet,” Biden continued, “with President Putin in a couple of weeks in Geneva to make it clear that no we will stand idly by and we will let them abuse those human rights. “

Biden participated in a ceremony to pay tribute to the soldiers killed in combat, who will be remembered this Monday on Memorial Day. There he pointed out that it is his first celebration of this date as commander-in-chief.

“The US is unique”, defended the democrat, indicating that this country, unlike others, has been formed on the basis of “an idea” and not based on a creed, a religion, geography or an ethnic group.

Meeting

He stressed that “Every generation of Americans receives a precious gift of freedom“He also indicated that they work to” share it with more people “and make this country” more open, more free, more fair. “

The summit between Putin and Biden will take place at the end of the US president’s first trip abroad. Biden is scheduled to travel to the UK in June to attend the G-7 meeting. Then he will move to Brussels, where he will participate in a NATO summit and a meeting with the European Union (EU).

For its part, The Kremlin ruled out last Wednesday a restart of relations with the US after the summit between the two presidents.

During his telephone press conference last Wednesday, Dmitri Peskov, Kremlin spokesman, considered it unlikely that in a first meeting both leaders would reach a consensus on issues where the differences are “deep.” For this reason, he called not to make “exaggerated expectations”.