Mexico City,- Cardiac and exciting Classic of classics in the eLigaMX, Santiago Cáseres for América and Fernando Beltrán with Chivas, extended the game to extra time.

✅ More wins in the League and League Classics

✅ 2 times champions vs Chivas in Cup 🏆🏆

✅ Champions of the only Classic in the League Final 1984 🏆

✅ América eliminates Chivas in the #eLigaMx quarterfinals 🎮

America beat one of the best gammers in the MX LEAGUE three goals for two.

The Chivas were the first to go ahead, a shot by Alexis Vega put the advantage for Guadalajara in the 33rd minute, ‘América tied at the start of the second half in the 49th minute,’ with a shot from Martinez to score and equalize the cards.

Beltrán responded in a good way, seconds later, he went up on the scoreboard, now thanks to a goal from Jesús Angulo.

The meeting was a round trip, Roger Martínez scored a double, to tie the game again, and thus, go to overtime.

In the first half of the extension, Giovani Dos Santos scored, turning around and unleashing the emotion of the Americanists. Beltrán was on the canvas, he could no longer match Cáseres. America took the victory and is a semifinalist in the eLIGA MX.

