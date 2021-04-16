America heats up the Clásico Joven showing off ‘humiliations’ to Cruz Azul

The Club América and the Cruz Azul Machine meet this Saturday on the Azteca Stadium field in the most exciting match of the MX League, as they face the 2nd and 1st of the General table, in the duel that possibly defines the leader of the Guardians 2021.

The game, in addition to defining the leader, marks a great rivalry, which has already been felt from previous days, since players like Ochoa, Rivero, Córdova and more, have ‘heated up’ the Young Classic.

Also read: Liga MX: Cruz Azul and its great advantage against Club América in the Clásico Joven

In addition to the players, the Club América official website has also been in charge of heating up the game, showing off the best goals and humiliations against the Machine.

From goals from Chucho Benítez, to Matheus Uribe, Roger Martínez and one of the biggest ‘cruzazuleadas’ that was 3-4 at the Estadio Azul.

Despite the fact that Cruz Azul comes with an advantage in the last matches, América can boast of having won two finals and having thrown them out of several leagues.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content