América Femenil would have luxury reinforcement; Alison González in the sights of the Eagles

Alison gonzalez, an Atlas player in the Liga MX Femenil, one of Mexico’s jewels, could change of scene for the following season and reinforce the Eagles of Club América, a team that would be interested in taking over his services.

González, scorer for the Rojinegras, has begun to sound strong to reach Club América, a movement that would undoubtedly be the most important in the Women’s League.

Also read: Cruz Azul: Fans celebrate the permanence of Pablo Aguilar for the Apertura 2021

González, a 19-year-old forward, is one of the Stars of the Women’s League, so the Águilas fans were excited about his possible arrival.

#Rumor It is not a joke, if there is an interest on the part of America in acquiring the services of Alison González. – Bere Padilla ∞ (@ BerePadilla_12) July 4, 2021

The National Team and Tigres youth squad, has scored more than 60 goals in the Liga MX Femenil since her debut in 2018 and was the scoring champion in the Guardianes 2021.

If the pass is made, America would be acquiring one of the most valuable of the Liga MX Femenil, as the player has been named as the third best in the world by the NXGN.

Visit our channel Youtube so you can enjoy our content