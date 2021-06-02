America exercised the purchase option for Álvaro Fidalgo

Signed for 3 years

After concluding the Guardians 2021 with good numbers, the America would have exercised the purchase option he had on Alvaro Fidalgor, according to Mexican media. The Iberian midfielder would have signed for three years with America in an operation that is around a million dollars.

In his first tournament as Azulcrema, Fidalgo left positive feelings after playing a total of 12 games in which he contributed 4 assists and collaborated with his quality of the style of play sought by professor Santiago Solari, who led his team to the quarterfinals .

Regarding the operation, it follows the new transfer modality carried out by the Eagles, which consists of betting on young players of little renown, consolidating them in the club and later acquiring all of their rights at an affordable cost. , which also has a strong positive impact on the finances of the CD Castellón

This would be the second movement of the Eagles in the current transfer market after the signing of Salvador Reyes, which has already been confirmed, but has not been made official by the club, it is also known that there is interest in Cristo González and Fernando Madrigal who could also reach the nest.

Homepage