America de Solari tames the Tigres de Herrera

The Águilas del América defeated the Tigres squad by a score of 1-0 and tied their third consecutive victory on their tour of the United States, culminating with perfect pace their preseason duels on North American soil, since they had previously managed to impose themselves on the Santos team and the Atlas.

Despite the Tigers had the most dangerous actions of the game, it was the azulcremas who achieved the score at minute 76, in a play in which Salvador Reyes he reached the edge of the area, to hit the ball with a left foot that ended in the back of Nahuel Guzmán’s goal, giving victory to those led by Santiago Solari.

On the part of the royals, not everything was negative, Well, Juan Pablo Vigón, who came to reinforce the team, was very participative and collaborated with passes that were about to end in a goal. by ‘Diente’ López and Francisco Venegas.

The Club América will be returning to Mexico City to continue its preseason work, while Miguel Herrera’s pupils will hold one more duel in the United States against Austin FC, on July 13.

