America: David Faitelson launches criticism after leaking video of Benedetti and Roger Martínez with escorts

Journalist David faitelson of the ESPN chain, launched a strong criticism for the footballers Nicolas Benedetti Y Roger Martinez Club América in the MX League, after filtering a video where they are seen accompanied by an escorts at a party.

Once again, footballers being an example of what society does not need … What a shame that, first, they degrade themselves and their families and then that they do so with their precious profession. There is no doubt that kicking a ball does not transform you into a thinking or intelligent type … “, was Faitelson’s message.

The controversial communicator launched his message through his social networks, where he assured that it is sad that both players are degraded as a public figure and their relatives with these actions, in addition to discrediting their profession.

We “killed” the Chivas footballers and said, almost assured us, that they were undisciplined for being “Mexican”. And what about those from America? Please! What a shame! – David Faitelson (@Faitelson_ESPN) May 25, 2021

This leaked video where Roger Martínez and Nicolás Benedetti are seen with some escorts, would have been recorded after the victory of América against Portland in the Champions League, without taking into account the sanitary measures and breaking the protocols of the MX League.

