America: Daniel Brailovsky asks for the departure of Nico Benedetti and Roger Martínez after leaking video with escorts

The sports analyst Daniel Brailovsky of the Fox Sports MX chain, requested the exit of Nicolas Benedetti Y Roger Martinez Club América in the MX League, after leaking his controversial video at a party with some escorts.

If you don’t love yourself at least respect others, it’s that simple. The shield does not matter to them, for the outside, I look for equipment because they cannot represent that shield, in any way “, were the words of Daniel Brailovsky.

The former Eagles footballer launched this message through ‘The Last Word’, where he made it clear that these players should not belong to an institution like America, so they must go out because of these actions that were leaked on networks.

Daniel Brailovsky was clear in his message, highlighting that not only because they are American players will he defend them, so they must leave Santiago Solari’s team for not respecting the shield they represent.

