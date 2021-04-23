America considers making the purchase option valid for Fidalgo

Would stay in the nest

With 726 minutes distributed between 9 games and 3 assists in his personal account, the Águilas del América midfielder, Álvaro Fidalgo has caused positive feelings in his adaptation process to the nest, to such an extent that the Azulcrema directive would already be considering making valid the purchase option that the Spanish has in his contract.

Fidalgo arrived in Mexico at the beginning of the year on loan until the end of this season, however the performance shown, added to the low price of the purchase option, could make the Spanish midfielder stay permanently in Coapa.

According to the newspaper RÉCORD, the operation would involve little more than a million euros, which would represent a ‘bargain’ for the Águilas, but which would be important to compensate the finances of CD Castellón, the club that owns the Fidalgo letter, which also It would be a record for the Iberian institution, since this operation would exceed the 900 thousand euros they received in 2010 for the transfer of Leonardo Ulloa to Almería.

Romo & Aquino, the market value winners in Mexico

Salvador Reyes: 2 Million Euros (+1.3 M €)

& copy imago images

Team: Puebla

Santiago Ormeño: 2.5 Million Euros (+1.5 M €)

& copy imago images

Team: Puebla

Arturo González: 3.5 Million Euros (+1.5 M €)

& copy imago images

Team: Monterrey

Carlos Acevedo: 4 Million Euros (+1.5 M €)

& copy imago images

Team: Santos

Jorge Sánchez: 5 Million Euros (+1.5 M €)

& copy imago images

Team: America

Alexis Canelo: 4 Million Euros (+2 M €)

& copy imago images

Team: Toluca

Luis Romo: 8 Million Euros (+2 M €)

& copy imago images

Team: Cruz Azul

Sebastián Cáceres: 6 Million Euros (+2.5 M €)

& copy imago images

Team: America

Pedro Aquino: 7 million euros (+2.5 M €)

& copy imago images

Team: America

Richard Sánchez: 7.5 Million Euros (+2.5 M €)

& copy imago images

Team: America

The possible purchase of Fidalgo would be adhering to the new modality of transfers carried out by the Eagles, which consists of betting on young players of little renown, consolidating them in the club and later acquiring all of their rights at an affordable cost.

Homepage