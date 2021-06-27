América, Chivas and Cruz Azul complicate the setting up of the 2021 Apertura calendar

Liga MX is already preparing the start of the Apertura 2021 and although there is already a starting date, there is still no game schedule, so it is not known who will open the tournament or the rivals of day 1 to start this next 22 of July.

What the Liga MX does propose, according to David Medrano, is to eliminate fixed schedules, especially those on Saturdays. That is, teams like América, Cruz Azul, Tigres, Rayados, who always played at the same time in their home matches, rotate schedules.

According to the source, the Liga Mx wants to end this custom and rotate schedules each day in order to facilitate the setting up of the calendar, since the games on Saturdays are the main headache of the organizers.

The games on Thursdays will continue to exist in the Apertura 2021 to lower the flow of games on Saturdays.

Likewise, the teams that play on Fridays such as Mazatlán, Puebla, Juárez, in addition to Toluca and Pumas that play on Sundays, will continue with their schedules, as they do not present difficulties when it comes to putting together the schedule.

