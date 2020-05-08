America was approaching this Thursday (07.05.2020) the 100,000 deaths from the coronavirus pandemic, while much of the continent is still waiting for the peak of infections and tries to maintain its gradual plans for economic reopening.

The World Health Organization (WHO) estimated today that the world already reports more than 254,000 deaths, while confirmed cases are close to 3.7 million.

It may interest you: Coronavirus in Venezuela | “There is no gasoline, do not insist”: my desperate search for fuel in Caracas

Although Europe continues to be the region with the most affected, 1.62 million, it is closely followed by America with almost 1.6 million, while among the most affected countries the rise in cases in Russia stands out (more than 177,000), which It is the fifth in the world with the most infections, only behind the US. (1.2 million), Spain (about 221,000), Italy (214,457) and the United Kingdom (202,359).

The United States, the most affected country in the world, also exceeds 75,000 deaths from coronavirus, followed by the United Kingdom (about 30,700) and Italy (more than 29,900), according to the Johns Hopkins University count.

#TBT Briefing # COVID19 👇👇👇

“Region 🌎 must be better prepared. May is going to be a very critical month ». + ℹ️: https://t.co/fsGiNOxqWH pic.twitter.com/TpGOCuLU3B – PAHO / WHO (@opsoms) May 7, 2020

Latin America with 300,000 infections

Within the continent, the countries most impacted after the US Brazil (135,106 infected and 9,146 deaths), Canada (some 66,000 infected and 4,500 dead), Peru (58,526 cases and 1,627 deaths) and Ecuador (more than 30,200 patients and 1,650 deaths) continue to be.

Behind them are Mexico (almost 28,000 cases and 2,700 deaths), Chile (24,580 infected and 285 deaths), Colombia (about 9,400 infections and 400 deaths) and Panama (more than 7,700 patients and 218 deaths).

With this, the continent, where several countries still await the peak of the pandemic, is around 1.6 million cases and 96,000 deaths from the coronavirus. Some 315,000 of these infections and 17,000 deaths correspond to Latin America.

Also read: Coronavirus in New York | «The opportunity of my life came to me in the quarantine»

The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) asked the countries of the region to be “cautious” when it comes to easing the containment measures, and warned that the transmission “is still very high” in Brazil, Ecuador, Peru, and Chile. and Mexico.

The peak of the pandemic is expected to be reached in the next few days in different parts of the continent.