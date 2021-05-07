América and Cruz Azul could have a liking for the league; CDMX changes to a yellow traffic light

The Eagles of Club América and the Cruz Azul Machine are one step away from opening the doors of the Azteca Stadium for their Liguilla matches, because in CDMX the traffic light has already changed and now in yellow, the Colossus will be able to receive a 25% capacity .

This Friday it was announced that in the Capital it will leave the orange traffic light next week after the drop in infections, which will allow América and Cruz Azul to have a hobby for the first time since the start of the pandemic in 2020.

Only details would be needed to make it official that the Azteca Stadium will be able to open its ports to 25% capacity, that is, just over 20,000 fans.

ASSISTANCE IN LEAGUE AT THE AZTECA STADIUM CDMX 25% of fans.

Thus, if the Red Devils of Toluca advance, they would be the only team that, at the moment, would not have fans, although this could change in the coming days.

