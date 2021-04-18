América and Cruz Azul conclude their league match with a draw (1-1)

04/18/2021 at 6:15 AM CEST

The America and the Blue Cross tied to one in the match held this Sunday in the Aztec stadium. The America He arrived with the intention of reaping a new victory after winning the last two matches of the competition. The most recent was against UANL Tigers at home (1-3) and the other in front of Necaxa in his fiefdom (2-1) and at the moment he had a streak of seven consecutive victories. On the visitors’ side, the Blue Cross won the Chivas Guadalajara in his stadium 1-0 and previously he also did it away from home, against the FC Juarez by 0-1 and accumulated 12 victories in a row in the competition. With this result, the home team is second, while the Blue Cross he stayed with the leadership of the Liga MX de Clausura.

The match started in a positive way for the Coyoacanense team, which debuted the light with a goal from the penalty spot of Emanuel Aguilera, ending the first period with the result of 1-0.

In the second half came the goal for the capital’s team, which got the tie thanks to the success in front of goal with a maximum penalty of Jonathan Rodriguez shortly before the end, specifically in 85. Finally, the duel ended with a 1-1 on the scoreboard.

In the chapter on changes, the America from Santiago Solari relieved Leonardo Suarez, Santiago Naveda Y Alan Medina for Roger Martinez, Alvaro Fidalgo Y Mauro Lainez, while the technician of the Blue Cross, Armando Gonzalez placeholder image, ordered the entry of Elijah Hernandez, Bryan angle, Walter Montoya Y Yoshimar Yotun to supply Joaquin Martinez, Rafael Baca, Guillermo Fernandez Y Orbelín Pineda.

The referee sanctioned three players with a yellow card. He showed a yellow card to Jorge Sanchez, of America and two to Juan Escobar Y Yoshimar Yotun of Blue Cross.

After finishing the match with this tie, the Blue Cross he ranked first in the table with 37 points. For his part, America With this point achieved, he reached second place with 35 points after the game.

On the following day the team of Santiago Solari will face against Toluca, Meanwhile he Blue Cross de Armando Gonzalez will be measured against Saint Louis.